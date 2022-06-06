Eaton Vance Management Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

