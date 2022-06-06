Eaton Vance Management Has $8.68 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

FICO opened at $420.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

