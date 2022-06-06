Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after acquiring an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

