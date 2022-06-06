Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $88,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,437 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.96 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.