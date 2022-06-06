Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

