Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

