Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.62 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,835.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 262,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,587,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.78 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

