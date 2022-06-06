Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,933 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

