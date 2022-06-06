Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,954 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

