Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.