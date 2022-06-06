Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

