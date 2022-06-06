Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.