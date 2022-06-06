Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 67,879 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of KBR worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.