LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 24th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.91. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

