Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 415,175 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of SITE Centers worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

