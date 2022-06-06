Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 464.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.96 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

