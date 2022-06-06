Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.31 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.44.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $496.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

