Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.57 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,113,000 after buying an additional 259,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

