D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 534,196 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $30,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yellow by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 691,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yellow by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $4,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

YELL opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $204.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.10.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leah K. Dawson purchased 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,912.24. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,919 shares in the company, valued at $745,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,994 shares of company stock valued at $637,260. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

