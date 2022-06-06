Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

