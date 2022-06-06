Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 181,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Graco by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 643,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 188,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after acquiring an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

