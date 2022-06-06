Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.93 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

