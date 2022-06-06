Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 10,484 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,646,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

