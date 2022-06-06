Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 203,463 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,463 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

