Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348,225 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,875,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,358,053 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,077,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,065 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.