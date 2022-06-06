Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,331,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $327.68 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.76 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.88. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

