Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.