Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

