Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $7.90 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

