Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of LBTYK opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.