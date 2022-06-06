209,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

