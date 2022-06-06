Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 14,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 652,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,187,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 580,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

