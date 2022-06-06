SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,487 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of SLM worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

