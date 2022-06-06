PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of PNM Resources worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,788 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

