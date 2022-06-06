D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $29.29 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 334,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DVAX opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.02. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

