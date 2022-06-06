CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

