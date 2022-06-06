Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,282 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 296,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

