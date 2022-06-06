Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 79,700 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.40% of 360 DigiTech worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 488,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

360 DigiTech Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.