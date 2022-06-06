Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 206,930 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,930 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

