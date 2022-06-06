Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 301.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,221 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.