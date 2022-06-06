Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $14.93 Million Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.87% of Agora worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:API opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

