D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 35,623 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of NetScout Systems worth $29,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NTCT opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

