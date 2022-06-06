Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 53,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.83% of Travere Therapeutics worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTX opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

