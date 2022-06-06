2,970,000 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 6.95% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.03.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

