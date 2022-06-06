Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

