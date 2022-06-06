Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.53% of Nevro worth $128,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $182.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

