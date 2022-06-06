Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,876,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $194,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 613,599 shares of company stock valued at $22,897,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

