Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 103,061 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $159,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

