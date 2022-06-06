Capital World Investors Has $124.59 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 9.15% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $124,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

