Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 275,700 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.52% of Health Catalyst worth $134,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,054,000. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HCAT stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,355 shares of company stock valued at $836,762. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.